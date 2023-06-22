MPD: 2 children injured in airport-area crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children are in the hospital after a crash near the Memphis International Airport.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Winchester Road at 1:27 p.m.

Two children whose ages were not released were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

