MPD: 2 children injured in airport-area crash
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children are in the hospital after a crash near the Memphis International Airport.
Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Winchester Road at 1:27 p.m.
Two children whose ages were not released were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.