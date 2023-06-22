Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Zoo announces birth of red panda cubs

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two red panda cubs Thursday.

The two cubs were born on June 13 to parents Hazel and Itsuki.

Zoo officials say Hazel is an excellent mother and has been attentive and caring.

It’s the first red panda birth at the Memphis Zoo since June 2015.

Hazel and the cubs are being monitored remotely by animal care staff, and a physical exam of the cubs will take place in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Randall Ballard
Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM
Man arrested after stalking, exposing himself in public
MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Zoo announces birth of red panda cubs
Free Faith Family Festival happening June 24
Free Faith Family Festival happening June 24
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’