Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend Memphis’ LoneTree Live will showcase local talent in The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis.

The showcase will include six original short plays that are written and rehearsed in 24 hours.

Julian Hinson, artistic director for LoneTree live, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the concept originated and what audiences can expect.

Tickets are $15 at the door or click here.

Audiences are invited to view the work of the outstanding group of local artists on Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. at The Evergreen Theatre on Poplar Avenue 1705 Poplar Ave, Memphis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

