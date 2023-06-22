MATA to host mobile job fair for prospective drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will be hosting a mobile job fair in search of new drivers and to broaden their reach.

The mobile job fair will allow job seekers to learn about the available positions and interview on the spot. Gary Rosenfeld, CEO of MATA, says whether you’re out of work or simply interested in a different career field, they have several options for new and experienced drivers.

“We are making major strides to improve public transportation in Memphis, but reliable service and service expansions are contingent on attracting and retaining drivers,” said Rosenfeld. “We are hopeful that our future drivers are right here in the Memphis area, then our organization can support our community in multiple ways - transportation and job creation.”

The MATA job fair is open to the public and will take place at the following locations on the following dates:

Monday, June 26- Benjamin Hooks Library, 3030 Poplar (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 27- Whitehaven Library, 4120 Milbranch (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 28- East Shelby Drive Library, 7200 E. Shelby Drive (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Thursday, June 29- Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay Highway (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Friday, June 30- West Memphis Public Library, 500 E. Broadway Blvd, West Memphis, AR (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

