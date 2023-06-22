Advertise with Us
Man found after ‘forced’ into SUV by strangers

Zachari Pappas
Zachari Pappas(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department found a man they say was forced into an SUV by three strangers from his driveway.

Police issued a City Watch on Wednesday evening for 29-year-old Zachari Pappas. He was found later that night.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in High Point Terrace between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Pappas was found uninjured. Officers have three people detained at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

The scene on Philwood Avenue
The scene on Philwood Avenue(Action News 5)

