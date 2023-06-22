Man found after ‘forced’ into SUV by strangers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department found a man they say was forced into an SUV by three strangers from his driveway.

Police issued a City Watch on Wednesday evening for 29-year-old Zachari Pappas. He was found later that night.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in High Point Terrace between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Pappas was found uninjured. Officers have three people detained at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

The scene on Philwood Avenue (Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.