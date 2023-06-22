Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Jury sentences man on child rape charges

On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of...
On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of sexual indecency with a child.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury sentenced a Harrisburg man to prison after finding him guilty of raping a child multiple times.

On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Sonia F. Hagood, the jury sentenced McDermott to 40 years for each count of rape, 20 years for each of the sexual assault charges, and 6 years for sexual indecency with a child.

“I am very grateful to the jury who sat through heartbreaking testimony,” said Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jimmy Turnbow. “The jury’s message is clear: Poinsett County citizens will not tolerate child abuse.”

In January 2021, the Harrisburg Police Department received a report that McDermott had sexually assaulted the child “on numerous occasions” over two years.

Police arrested him after the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro conducted a forensic interview and sexual assault exam of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Man arrested after stalking, exposing himself in public
MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

Latest News

MPD: 2 children injured in airport-area crash
MPD: 1 woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
MPD: woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
Pacheno Harris and Tamgium Carr
Detectives catch 2 convicted felons allegedly casing vehicles in Centennial Gardens, find several stolen items
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
Doctor shares dehydration symptoms & when you should get medical help