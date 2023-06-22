Hip-hop scholar visits Rhodes College to discuss local influence on genre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southern scholar, researcher, author, and professor made a stop to the Bluff City to discuss the South’s influence on hip-hop.

Dr. Regina N. Bradley was the guest speaker Thursday for the school’s eight-week summer program.

She presented a discussion called “The 3000 Lives of André Benjamin,” in which she examined some of the multiple public personas of OutKast member André “3000″ Benjamin and how they offer insight into his personal, creative, and regional experiences.

Dr. Bradleys says the South, with a heavy emphasis on Memphis, plays a vital role in the hip-hop industry.

“From trap to snap and dance, from Blues to R&B to Soul. Pick a genre! Memphis definitely had its fingerprints on it,” she said. “There’s so much more than lyricist, more than what we read. I just want to make sure that we give credit when credit is due. And this is just another way for me to be able to do that.”

In the eight-week Rhodes Institute for Regional Studies (RIRS) program, fellows conduct research about Memphis and the Mid-South region and participate in field trips and student-faculty interaction.

Dr. Bradley is this year’s RIRS Scholar in Residence.

