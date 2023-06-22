Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Grizzlies trade Tyus Jones

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies traded Tyus Jones on Wednesday night.

Jones was a major staple to the team, and often a fill-in for Ja Morant when he was unable to play

A former Celtics veteran leader and former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart will replace Jones.

Jones is headed to the Washington Wizards.

Jones gets the opportunity to be a starting point guard, which he’s wanted his entire career.

We’re wishing Tyus well as he prepares to join a new team.

The first exhibition Grizzlies game is set for September.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachari Pappas
Man found after ‘forced’ into SUV by strangers
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Randall Ballard
Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway signals to his team as they played against Florida Atlantic...
Penny Hardaway suspended for 3 games over NCAA infractions

Latest News

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway signals to his team as they played against Florida Atlantic...
Penny Hardaway suspended for 3 games over NCAA infractions
Southaven High School's new synthetic turf football field
Southaven High School upgrades football field with synthetic turf
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Here’s what’s going on at the 2023 Southern Heritage Classic
Showboats receiver Vinny Papale after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Vinny Papale follows family tradition of overcoming long odds