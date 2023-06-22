Grizzlies trade Tyus Jones
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies traded Tyus Jones on Wednesday night.
Jones was a major staple to the team, and often a fill-in for Ja Morant when he was unable to play
A former Celtics veteran leader and former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart will replace Jones.
Jones is headed to the Washington Wizards.
Jones gets the opportunity to be a starting point guard, which he’s wanted his entire career.
We’re wishing Tyus well as he prepares to join a new team.
The first exhibition Grizzlies game is set for September.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.