Grizzlies trade Tyus Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies traded Tyus Jones on Wednesday night.

Jones was a major staple to the team, and often a fill-in for Ja Morant when he was unable to play

A former Celtics veteran leader and former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart will replace Jones.

Jones is headed to the Washington Wizards.

Jones gets the opportunity to be a starting point guard, which he’s wanted his entire career.

We’re wishing Tyus well as he prepares to join a new team.

The first exhibition Grizzlies game is set for September.

