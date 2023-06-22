Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Free Faith Family Festival happening June 24

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The free Faith Family Festival is happening on Saturday June 24 at Shelby Farms Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pastor Daniel Henley joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why events like these are important to bring Memphis together.

The event will include diverse music, entertainment, speakers, food trucks, and outdoor activities that will purposefully engage the entire family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Randall Ballard
Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM
Man arrested after stalking, exposing himself in public
MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

Latest News

Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’
Local non-profit raises eyebrows over used grant funds
Local non-profit group raises eyebrows for use of grant funds
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles the ball during Game 4 of the NBA basketball...
Grizzlies acquire Marcus Smart in trade for Tyus Jones, draft picks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) handles the ball ahead of Orlando Magic center Moritz...
Voice of the Memphis Grizzlies talks Tyus Jones trade & previews the NBA Draft tonight