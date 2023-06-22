Free Faith Family Festival happening June 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The free Faith Family Festival is happening on Saturday June 24 at Shelby Farms Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pastor Daniel Henley joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why events like these are important to bring Memphis together.

The event will include diverse music, entertainment, speakers, food trucks, and outdoor activities that will purposefully engage the entire family.

