First Alert Forecast: mild Thursday; summery steam, storm chances by weekend

THURSDAY: In the wake of a weak backdoor front – we’ll trend a touch cooler through the day ahead. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s with a fresh north breeze filtering into the Mid-South. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. We’ll fall back into the lower to middle 60s by early Friday morning under mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: The upper low will finally start to pull away from the Mid-South – helping to welcome in a burst of summery heat. Morning 60s will push toward the upper 80s to near 90 by Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Southerly breezes will help to bolster, not only the heat, but also humidity levels – we’ll only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED RANGE: An advancing heat dome will help to push temperatures well into the 90s by the upcoming weekend. Expect a quiet, yet toasty Saturday, but, on the edge of the ridge, a complex of storms could impact the area by early Sunday. A sticky airmass will linger through the day as lower to middle 90s will operate like 100-110. This level of instability could lead to another batch of gusty storms overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Beyond this, seasonably hot and sticky period emerges through much of next week with occasional chance for summertime downpours.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret formed in the eastern Atlantic Monday and is likely to cross into the eastern Caribbean later Friday. As of now, this poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico in the short-term, but it’ll be something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days. Behind ‘Bret’, we now have TD #4 – likely to become ‘Cindy’ in the next few days as it makes a trek farther north of Bret and skirts past the Windward Islands.

