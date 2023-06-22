Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Detectives catch 2 convicted felons allegedly casing vehicles in Centennial Gardens, find several stolen items

Pacheno Harris and Tamgium Carr
Pacheno Harris and Tamgium Carr(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two convicted felons have been arrested and charged after detectives witnessed them case cars in the Centennial Gardens area along Winchester Road and found several stolen items in their SUV.

At 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Shelby County Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU) first witnessed a Mitsubishi Outlander driving through The Half Shell parking lot casing vehicles.

The suspects allegedly looked inside several vehicles before driving away.

Detectives followed the SUV before the suspects stopped at the Murphy Express parking lot nearby.

Detectives checked the vehicle’s tags, which were registered as stolen.

Two suspects then exited the Outlander and entered the gas station, where detectives detained them without incident.

The suspects were identified as 36-year-old Pacheno Harris and 44-year-old Tamgium Carr.

Upon approaching the stolen SUV, detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

A search of the vehicle revealed: a rolled blunt on the passenger floorboard, a Remington rifle, several boxes of ammunition, a 9mm magazine, one loose shotgun round, burglary tools, screwdrivers, headlamps and knives.

Detectives also found stolen IDs, credit cards, blank checks, an Apple MacBook and several Milwaukee tools with another man’s name written on them.

Both suspects denied ownership of the stolen property.

Both Harris and Carr are charged with temporary tag theft, four counts of property theft, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Carr also had active warrants for property theft, aggravated assault, and vehicle burglary at the time of his arrest.

Both are set to appear in court Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Man arrested after stalking, exposing himself in public
MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

Latest News

MPD: 2 children injured in airport-area crash
MPD: 1 woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
MPD: woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
Doctor shares dehydration symptoms & when you should get medical help
On Wednesday, June 21, a jury found 38-year-old Christopher McDermott guilty of two counts of...
Jury sentences man on child rape charges