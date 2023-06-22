Detectives catch 2 convicted felons allegedly casing vehicles in Centennial Gardens, find several stolen items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two convicted felons have been arrested and charged after detectives witnessed them case cars in the Centennial Gardens area along Winchester Road and found several stolen items in their SUV.

At 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Shelby County Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU) first witnessed a Mitsubishi Outlander driving through The Half Shell parking lot casing vehicles.

The suspects allegedly looked inside several vehicles before driving away.

Detectives followed the SUV before the suspects stopped at the Murphy Express parking lot nearby.

Detectives checked the vehicle’s tags, which were registered as stolen.

Two suspects then exited the Outlander and entered the gas station, where detectives detained them without incident.

The suspects were identified as 36-year-old Pacheno Harris and 44-year-old Tamgium Carr.

Upon approaching the stolen SUV, detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

A search of the vehicle revealed: a rolled blunt on the passenger floorboard, a Remington rifle, several boxes of ammunition, a 9mm magazine, one loose shotgun round, burglary tools, screwdrivers, headlamps and knives.

Detectives also found stolen IDs, credit cards, blank checks, an Apple MacBook and several Milwaukee tools with another man’s name written on them.

Both suspects denied ownership of the stolen property.

Both Harris and Carr are charged with temporary tag theft, four counts of property theft, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Carr also had active warrants for property theft, aggravated assault, and vehicle burglary at the time of his arrest.

Both are set to appear in court Friday.

