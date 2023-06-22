‘Country boy with a big heart’: Memorial service held for MUS football player who died in ATV accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good old country boy with a big heart — that’s how friends and family describe Dion Stutts, a standout high school football player and beloved student at Memphis University School (MUS) who tragically died in an ATV accident last week.

Wednesday, friends and family gathered for a final goodbye during a memorial service on campus.

Inside the gymnasium, it was a sea of red for the football player and wrestler, a nod to his favorite color and the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

The rising senior was committed to play football for the Razorbacks in 2024. Even Head coach Sam Pittman made the trip to Memphis to pay his respects.

Stutts’ teammates remember him as being unforgiving on the field but tenderhearted in the classroom.

“He always wanted to win, show you he was the best, and if that meant hitting you and throwing you down, that’s what that meant,” said Stutts’ former teammate, Aidan Glover. “He was just a big teddy bear, but when he got on that field, he was a different person.”

Friends and family say Stutts’ was happiest at his family’s ranch in Batesville.

“He was straight country boy, loved being outside, didn’t mind getting dirty, just happy-go-lucky,” said Stutts’ uncle Robert Williams II.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said Stutts crashed his ATV on the family property on June 13.

Stutts did not survive. A passenger was in the ATV with him but suffered no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but for Stutts’ aunt, she’d rather the world not remember how he died, but how he lived.

“Dion wasn’t afraid to live, so that’s something that I would like to say to people: Don’t be afraid to live life, because he didn’t,” said Terazita Stutts.

Stutts was an athlete, but he was also a hard worker in the classroom.

His aunt says he had dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.