Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

City Watch issued for man who was ‘forced’ into SUV by strangers, hasn’t been seen since

Zachari Pappas | NOTE: MPD says this is an old photo and that the victim has a full beard
Zachari Pappas | NOTE: MPD says this is an old photo and that the victim has a full beard(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a man they say was forced into a SUV by three strangers from his driveway Wednesday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in High Point Terrace between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 29-year-old Zachari Pappas, was last seen wearing a short sleeve, light blue dress shirt, tan pants, and brown and white tennis shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and a full beard.

The scene on Philwood Avenue
The scene on Philwood Avenue(Action News 5)

The suspects were driving a white Nissan Murano, police say.

No description of the suspects was provided.

Those with information on Pappas’ whereabouts are asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport reopens after suspicious package detected
Joshua Taylor
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder, say police
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

Latest News

Summer begins in the Mid-South
Brittney Jackson's legal team seeks mental evaluation
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
Clergy members call for gun violence to be considered a ‘public health crisis’