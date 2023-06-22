City Watch issued for man who was ‘forced’ into SUV by strangers, hasn’t been seen since

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a man they say was forced into a SUV by three strangers from his driveway Wednesday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in High Point Terrace between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 29-year-old Zachari Pappas, was last seen wearing a short sleeve, light blue dress shirt, tan pants, and brown and white tennis shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and a full beard.

The scene on Philwood Avenue (Action News 5)

The suspects were driving a white Nissan Murano, police say.

No description of the suspects was provided.

Those with information on Pappas’ whereabouts are asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.