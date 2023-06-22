Burglars ram into beauty supply store in Snowden area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a beauty supply store alarm on Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at Royal Bee Beauty located on Jackson Avenue in the Snowden area around 4 a.m.

Police found the front door rammed by what appeared to be a truck.

MPD believes a cash register, and some wigs were taken due to a trail of change and wigs leading outside the business.

