Burglars ram into beauty supply store in Snowden area
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a beauty supply store alarm on Thursday morning.
Officers arrived at Royal Bee Beauty located on Jackson Avenue in the Snowden area around 4 a.m.
Police found the front door rammed by what appeared to be a truck.
MPD believes a cash register, and some wigs were taken due to a trail of change and wigs leading outside the business.
