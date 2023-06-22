Brittney Jackson’s legal team seeks mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning at Brittney Jackson’s bail hearing, the 24-year-old mother charged in her 4-year-old daughter’s death, her father spoke for the first time holding back his tears.

“I have some good days; I have some good times. I don’t have any more good days...just prayer,” said Clayton Jackson, Brittney’s father.

The father said he’s living every day in prayer to help him heal.

“This is a terrible situation. We have to be with our kids through the good times and bad times, and this just so happens to be one of the bad times that I have to be with my daughter,” said Jackson’s father.

At Jackson’s bail hearing Wednesday morning, her court-appointed attorney Ken Brashier reversed course and asked Judge Christian Johnson to order a mental health evaluation for Jackson rather than a bond reduction.

“We are not asserting a mental health defense. We are exploring that possibility either to rule it out or to pursue it further,” said Jackson’s attorney Ken Brashier.

Brashier said the test will prove Jackson’s defense. She claims that then-boyfriend Jaylon Hobson is responsible for 4-year-old Sequoia’s death. She believes that the investigation, once it’s complete, will show that Jaylon Hobson killed this child and that Brittney Jackson was afraid to come forward.

According to Jackson’s attorney, it will take about 30 days for West Tennessee forensics to complete her mental elevation.

Jackson is scheduled back in court Friday, July 21st.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.