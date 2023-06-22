Bottom Line: Summer lawn tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that spring has officially sprung, many of us are now trying to beat back, cut down and keep up with our growing grasses, plants, and yes, weeds!

Consumer Reports’ lawn and garden experts share tips and tools to help set you up for a lovely landscape this season and beyond.

Whether you need to cut it, trim it, mow it, or water it, the testers at Consumer Reports log hours and acres every year evaluating lawn and garden products to help you pick the best for your yard, starting with lawnmowers.

“It’s easy to get distracted by the features that some of these units come with. But if you’ve got a quarter acre or less a basic unit will cut your lawn and keep it looking great throughout the summer,” said Misha Kolontai.

Go green and get a mower with top scores for even cutting, mulching, and handling with this electric battery-powered Skil.

The grass isn’t the only thing growing between you and your perfectly landscaped yard.

A good string trimmer can help keep weeds at bay and tidy up your outdoor space.

CR checks to see how well a string trimmer can handle tall grasses and weeds. Also, how quickly and neatly each one can trim along a walkway. Its latest tests reveal electric, battery-powered models are the trimmers to beat!

“The great thing about these battery platforms is that most manufacturers are offering a variety of products that work with the same battery,” said Misha Kollonta.

This Ego string trimmer earns top scores across the board!

You can use that same battery and charger for EGO’s electric hedge trimmers.

Finally, to keep your lawn and plants hydrated, consider a smart hose timer.

“Smart hose times are basically just timers you can control on your phone. It helps with making sure you’re not overwatering your plants,” said Misha Kollonta

This Diivoo Smart Sprinkler is an affordable option that works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

All you have to do is remember to sit back and enjoy your yard this summer.

