Bluff City Life: Wed., 14 June

New On The Menu: Spicy Harissa & Lamb Dishes

Things are getting spicy on our trip to the Mediterranean through food! Where you can dine for these delicious menu items!

Jamie Riddle | Owner & Operator of Taziki’s Memphis

Issac Riddle | Owner & Operator of Taziki’s Memphis

Ukuleles In The Heartland Free Concert

The flash mob is coming! How you can join in when this ukulele group lets their music take over.

Robert Tigert | The Webb-Tigert Ukulele Duo

Lisa Webb | The Webb-Tigert Ukulele Duo

Celebrating Remarkable Women With A Yellow Rose

The Divine Nine. Yellow Rose Brunch is awarding remarkable women and their contributions to our city. Meet some of the honorees.

Dr. Archie Moss, Jr. | Chair of the Yellow Rose Brunch & Sigma Rho Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha

Jermaine McCaskill | Public Relations Coordinator of the Yellow Rose Brunch

The Center Of Student Life

At the center of every college experience is student life. And that’s no exception at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where students are creating a vibrant community down in Senatobia.

Brandon Taylor | Student Ambassador at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Megan Landmesser | Student Ambassador at Northwest Mississippi Community College

“Love Ya Love Ya Love Ya” | The Webb-Tigert Ukulele Duo

The sweet sound of the ukulele…listen to the special performance of this musical duo.

Robert Tigert | The Webb-Tigert Ukulele Duo

Lisa Webb | The Webb-Tigert Ukulele Duo

Awarding Volunteers Who Help Better Memphis

The heart to give, expecting nothing in return. Now, volunteers are being rewarded for their selflessness and you’ll see how!

Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis

Ebony Moore | Community Outreach & Director at Volunteer Memphis

Financial Literacy & Empowerment Summit

Turning dreams into reality through education and action! How you can get the tools to build better habits.

Jason Anderson | The Dream Summit

