Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 June

10th National Suicide & The Black Church Conference pt. 1

Suicide awareness and the Black church. The conference that hopes to raise awareness and listen to survivors.

Dianne Young | Pastor of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church

Groovy Garden Party

We’re taking it back! Groove with these 70s-inspired cocktails, before the garden party kicks off.

Sennett Holcomb | Special Events & Exhibits Manager at Memphis Botanic Garden

Showing Up For The Memphis Showboats

Last chance! It’s just a few Showboats games left this season. See why you’ll be jumping in the stands over the experience.

Cole Kelley | Quarterback | Memphis Showboats

Alex Kessman | Kicker | Memphis Showboats

Troy Warner | Cornerback | Memphis Showboats

Quenton Meeks | Cornerback | Memphis Showboats

Join The Pro-AM League & Show Off On The Court

If you have hoop dreams, take it to the court and become a part of The Shelby County Pro-Am League!

Nick Tuggle | Co-Founder of the Shelby County Pro-Am League | IG: @memphisproam

Tayloe Taylor | Co-Founder of the Shelby County Pro-Am League | IG: @memphisproam

10-Minute Challenge To Shrink Wrinkles

A ten-minute challenge. See how Plexaderm is promising quick results with a new deal.

Melinda McKinsey | Lifestyle Contributor | Plexiderm

Sponsored by Health Solutions

Songs Of Sounds & Freedom

A gospel explosion is coming this month. See how slave haven is bringing you great music with an outdoor show.

Elaine Turner | Executive Director of Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum

Tony Jones | Creative Director at 16 Bars Entertainment

10th National Suicide & The Black Church Conference pt. 2

We’re learning more about suicide awareness and the Black church.

Dianne Young | Pastor of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church

