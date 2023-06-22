Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 June
Here's what's in today's show:
10th National Suicide & The Black Church Conference pt. 1
Suicide awareness and the Black church. The conference that hopes to raise awareness and listen to survivors.
Dianne Young | Pastor of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church
We’re taking it back! Groove with these 70s-inspired cocktails, before the garden party kicks off.
Sennett Holcomb | Special Events & Exhibits Manager at Memphis Botanic Garden
Showing Up For The Memphis Showboats
Last chance! It’s just a few Showboats games left this season. See why you’ll be jumping in the stands over the experience.
Cole Kelley | Quarterback | Memphis Showboats
Alex Kessman | Kicker | Memphis Showboats
Troy Warner | Cornerback | Memphis Showboats
Quenton Meeks | Cornerback | Memphis Showboats
Join The Pro-AM League & Show Off On The Court
If you have hoop dreams, take it to the court and become a part of The Shelby County Pro-Am League!
Nick Tuggle | Co-Founder of the Shelby County Pro-Am League | IG: @memphisproam
Tayloe Taylor | Co-Founder of the Shelby County Pro-Am League | IG: @memphisproam
10-Minute Challenge To Shrink Wrinkles
A ten-minute challenge. See how Plexaderm is promising quick results with a new deal.
Melinda McKinsey | Lifestyle Contributor | Plexiderm
Sponsored by Health Solutions
A gospel explosion is coming this month. See how slave haven is bringing you great music with an outdoor show.
Elaine Turner | Executive Director of Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
Tony Jones | Creative Director at 16 Bars Entertainment
10th National Suicide & The Black Church Conference pt. 2
We’re learning more about suicide awareness and the Black church.
Dianne Young | Pastor of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
