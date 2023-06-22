Black business groups make plea for ROH funding deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Minority Contractors, 100 Black Men of Memphis, and the Black Business Association of Memphis have sent a joint letter to Shelby County Commissioners to approve funding for rebuilding Regional One Hospital.

Regional One Health is the region’s only Level One trauma center. Hospital officials and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris say it is in desperate need of a rebuild.

Mayor Harris sets the Regional One re-build price tag at about $700 million.

“I have yet to hear any commissioner say that there’s not a need,” said Shelby County Commissioner Britney Thornton. “We were able to do a tour. We were able to see outdated equipment from the 1980s.”

The issue is how to pay for the project.

Last Wednesday, three Black and minority-led business organizations sent a letter to the Shelby County Commission asking for funding for the project.

The groups say the construction will create more jobs and transform ROH into a world-class healthcare facility.

Commissioners are at an impasse with the mayor’s administration after a 7-6 vote earlier this month against the mayor’s plan to raise the money through a “wheel tax.”

”So it’s not ever going to be my vote to support the wheel tax when we say the poor and the rich man, ‘Pay the same price to invest in getting us our new schools and Regional One,’ no. That just can’t happen,” said Thornton.

But Thornton says she would consider raising the property tax to pay for the project.

However, Commissioner Thornton has also been highly critical of how much money the trauma hospital spends with minority vendors.

In the letter to commissioners, the three minority groups showed their support for the mayor and the CEO of Regional One’s plan to guarantee diverse hiring goals for the project, including the mayor’s request to invest $75 million in Black-owned firms for the first five years of the hospital’s construction.

Regional One sent Action News 5 this statement saying they are “strongly committed to supplier diversity”:

“Regional One Health is strongly committed to supplier diversity and specifically focuses efforts on supporting minority- and women-owned businesses. We recognize the significance of these businesses in our community and the important role they play in the economic development of Shelby County. While we are always looking for opportunities to grow our minority spend, our strong commitment can be seen in our minority spend over the last decade.

Between FY2013 and FY2022, Regional One Health’s total diversity spend was $83.3 million, with 72 percent of that being spent with minority- and women-owned businesses. The total spend with these businesses was $59.7 million during the last decade.

In FY2022 alone, Regional One Health’s percent of diversity eligible spend was 13.6 percent, or $10.9 million within its total budget. $7.5 million of that was spent with minority- and women-owned businesses in FY2022.

Like any significant infrastructure project, the construction of a new Regional One Health campus presents many opportunities for the creation of a variety of jobs in the community. This includes opportunities to grow our supplier diversity even greater. During construction and beyond, this project will increase purchasing power and generate opportunities to grow the local workforce. The construction of a new academic medical center is good for the health of the local economy and the health of our citizens.”

Although Commissioner Thornton says “minority” spending does not necessarily mean Black, she wants assurance that Black contractors get a fair piece of the multi-million-dollar pie.

“As a Black person living in a predominately Black county, I want to ensure that this catalytic investment will set up Black contractors to have access to these funds as well,” says Thornton.

Action News 5 did ask for clarification from Regional One about how much money was spent with Black contractors and vendors within the past 10 years; they haven’t gotten back with that number just yet.

