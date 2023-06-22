2 seriously injured in Mt. Pisgah crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a crash in the Mount Pisgah area Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash located in the 3700 block of Weaver Road at 7:59 p.m.

Police say an SUV that was involved rolled onto its side.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The scene on Weaver Road (Action News 5)

