2 seriously injured in Mt. Pisgah crash

The scene on Weaver Road
The scene on Weaver Road (Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a crash in the Mount Pisgah area Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash located in the 3700 block of Weaver Road at 7:59 p.m.

Police say an SUV that was involved rolled onto its side.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The scene on Weaver Road
The scene on Weaver Road(Action News 5)
The scene on Weaver Road
The scene on Weaver Road(Action News 5)
The scene on Weaver Road
The scene on Weaver Road(Action News 5)

