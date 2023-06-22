2 seriously injured in Mt. Pisgah crash
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a crash in the Mount Pisgah area Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash located in the 3700 block of Weaver Road at 7:59 p.m.
Police say an SUV that was involved rolled onto its side.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
