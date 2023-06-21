Unrelated charges bring suspect in Sequioa Samuels case back to court; DA aims to increase bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged in connection to the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels is set to appear in Shelby County Court on separate charges.

According to District Attorney Steve Mulroy, Jaylon Hobson will appear in court Wednesday morning for gun charges stemming from an incident that occurred back in May.

An affidavit says Jaylon Hobson and several others, including Brittney Jackson, were at the Chickasaw Place apartments.

Security officers held him because they say Hobson did not live at the complex, nor did he know anyone there.

When officers searched the car he was driving, they found 6 guns one with an automatic switch, and three grams of weed.

Weeks later, he was arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s daughter.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed the challenges of this case, and how we need to take a closer look at our criminal justice system.

“Obviously there’s a lot more that needs to be said, not only about fixing responsibility in the criminal justice system but other children that are there, what’s going to happen to the children, what’s going to happen to the family, what it says about our system,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Hobson has the same attorney for his gun and drug charges as well as the false report charge in connection to Sequoia Samuel’s death.

More charges are expected as Mulroy says this case has been assigned to the Special Victims Unit.

Hobson is due back in court on June 27 for charges related to 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

He is in jail on a $50,000 bond for the charges related to Sequoia Samuel’s death.

Mulroy says he’s working to increase that bond which will be up to judicial commissioners under the new system he helped launch.

