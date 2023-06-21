Summer begins on a mild note, but the searing heat and humidity are on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Below average temperatures, low humidity, and a few showers for the first day of Summer, but don’t get too used to this pattern because some serious heat and humidity will soon move into the Mid-South and stay for awhile.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of rain in the morning and again late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

