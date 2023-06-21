Penny Hardaway suspended for 3 games over NCAA infractions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has been suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season.

The suspension stems from a December ruling that the program violated recruiting rules with in-home visits with a prospect before the appropriate recruiting period.

The NCAA ruling states:

“The violations in this case centered around the recruitment of one highly rated men’s basketball prospect. First, in September of the prospect’s junior year of high school, a Memphis men’s basketball assistant coach traveled to his home in another state and visited with him and his family. Two weeks later, the Memphis men’s basketball head coach did the same. NCAA rules, as adopted by members, require any in-person contacts with recruits during the fall months of their junior year of high school to be made at the prospects’ schools, not in their homes. As a result, these visits violated recruiting rules.”

The 2023-24 schedule has not yet been finalized, meaning it’s unclear which opponents Hardaway will be unable to coach against.

The school released a statement, saying Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation:

As was announced by the NCAA in December, the University of Memphis reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on institutional penalties relating to a violation that occurred in our men’s basketball program during the 2021-22 academic year. As was also indicated in December, one individual, now identified as Coach Hardaway, exercised his right to work directly with the NCAA on his portion of the case, which was finalized today. As we were navigating the IARP process at the time the violation was discovered, we felt it was in our best interest to work through the NCAA’s Negotiated Resolution process. We supported Coach Hardaway’s right to work directly with the NCAA on his portion of the case, and we strongly believe Coach Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation. The University of Memphis is committed to compliance. We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring. Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program, as we do all our programs.

The violations happened during the 2021-22 season. Back in December, the following violations were handed to the university:

One year of probation to run consecutively with the school’s current probationary period from an Independent Accountability Resolution Process case.

A $5,000 fine.

A prohibition against all recruiting communications in men’s basketball for two weeks during the 2022-23 academic year.

A prohibition against off-campus recruiting activities by the head coach and an assistant coach for 15 days during the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed).

A reduction in the number of recruiting-person days in men’s basketball by four during the 2021-22 academic year (self-imposed). The school will also reduce the number of recruiting-person days in men’s basketball by four for the 2022-23 academic year.

A reduction in official visits for men’s basketball by two during the 2022-23 academic year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.