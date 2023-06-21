Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
NASA expert explains how solar activity is ramping up

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As this sunny season gets underway, NASA is celebrating the many ways the sun powers life here on Earth.

In the next year, we’ll not only be seeing two solar eclipses across the U.S., but solar activity will also be ramping up as the Sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle.

NASA Research Astrophysicist Nicholeen Viall joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk explain what makes this such an exciting time.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

