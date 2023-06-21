MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with stalking a victim and exposing himself in public.

On April 17, officers responded to a call regarding a stalker lurking around a victim’s residence near Florida Street and E. Carolina Avenue.

According to reports, the victim notified police that the suspect, Lakarius Baiunes, was aggressively beating his door and refused to leave.

Baines attempted to hide from the victim before finally leaving.

When police found Baines, he was under a bridge performing an indecent sexual act in an area where he could be publicly seen.

Court documents say that the police demanded that he stop performing the sexual act, to which he refused before officers pulled up his pants during the arrest.

He was arrested and transported to 201 Poplar and is currently facing charges including criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

