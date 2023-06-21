Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport reopens after suspicious package detected
Joshua Taylor
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder, say police
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

Latest News

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the...
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
Randall Ballard
Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’