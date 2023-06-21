Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MLGW provides update on power restoration following weekend storms

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) crews and 21 additional utility contract crews have worked to restore 99% of all outages, or 47,500 customers impacted by storms Sunday.

Work will continue through Tuesday night to restore the remaining 500 customers off from the original storm.

MLGW’s outage map may show a higher number due to a non-storm-related outage that knocked power off to 900 customers Tuesday.

Customers can stay updated through social media, MLGW’s customer care center, and the MLGW outage map.

“Make no mistake: We are going to complete the work. And, when it is done, we expect a 50% improvement in reliability,” assured Doug McGowen, president and CEO.

MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines.

Customers must always call 901-528-4465 to report emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks.

MLGW customers can report power outages and check the status of their outage through My Account or by calling the automated outage number: 901-544-6500.

