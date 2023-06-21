Memphis down payment assistance to increase in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis’ Downpayment Assistance Program (DAP) will increase its maximum allotment from $10,000 to $25,000 starting July 11.

The program assists citizens with meeting the financial requirements of purchasing a home by providing funds to help meet the down payment and closing cost requirements needed to complete the closing.

“This is huge for the City of Memphis,” said Daryl Lewis, the president of the Memphis Branch of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Lewis also pointed to the different community development corporations (CDCs) in the area that are also playing a huge role in making homeownership a reality for Memphians.

According to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, Frayser has seen a 25% increase in home sale prices this year.

“The Frayser Community Development Corporation reinvented Frayser,” Lewis told Action News 5. “It took a housing stock and created opportunities that were not present before.”

These CDCs give educational resources to prepare first-time home buyers for the process from beginning to end and, like the City of Memphis’ DAP, they help out with down payments.

“There is a piece of the pie that fits everybody,” Lewis said. “You just have to find it, and there are a lot of people in this city who are willing to help.”

You can find more information about applying for the City of Memphis DPA program here.

