Memphis daycare under investigation after child abuse allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis daycare is under investigation after a report of alleged child abuse was sent to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) said they are aware of an incident involving a two-year-old child at the Academy of Future Leaders.

The daycare is located on Madison Avenue, a location contracted by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC).

According to DHS, agency officials made multiple visits to the daycare in May and June.

A “Childcare Accident Report” from DHS reads that one child suffered scratches on his neck back on May 18. The report says the daycare blamed the scratches on a hula hoop. The same day, paperwork shows the same child suffered what daycare workers believed to be a seizure.

The toddler was then rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. In a statement, DHS did reference an “alleged abuser,” but did not release any further details of their investigation.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy laid out where his office stands in this investigation.

“We know that DCS did a visit and noted some violations. We have completed our investigation into the potential child abuse or neglect; if we do bring charges, the next step would be to bring them to a grand jury, and if that happens, that would happen within a week,” said Mulroy.

After learning of the allegations, UTHSC decided to terminate its contract with the Academy of Future Leaders.

UTHSC has made its human resources department available to employees, students and residents who have children attending the childcare center. They are also helping families find another daycare.

We also spoke with someone on the phone claiming to be the owner of the Academy of Future Leaders.

They say the allegations are false and no child was hurt at the facility.

They also said the person making the claims is a disgruntled employee and they plan to sue for defamation.

