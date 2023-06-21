Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man after an elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint in mid-May.

Randall Ballard is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is in jail on a $90,000 bond.

Police say he’s the man seen in a viral video of a woman robbed at an Orion Federal Credit Union ATM on Millbranch Road.

The affidavit states Ballard pointed a gun at an elderly lady and yelled “Give me the money.”

He is accused of snatching $60 out of her hand. The suspect drove away in a red vehicle without tags.

Records show that Ballard has a history of crimes.

Since May, he’s racked up several other charges including Robbery and another theft charge of more than $10,000.

He also is accused of trying to avoid arrest by leading police on a chase.

Police say they’ve contacted the victim who says she’s thankful to be alive, and she was in fear of her life that day.

Ballard will be in court later Wednesday morning.

