Locals voice concerns over MSCS superintendent search after board cancels meeting, vice chair resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special-called meeting to discuss a new contract for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) interim Superintendent Toni Williams was canceled Tuesday.

Local organizations MICAH, Memphis for All, The Equity Alliance, and education advocates, who have formed the Momentum Memphis Coalition, have been critical of the superintendent search effort.

They raised new concerns about the process Tuesday.

“This is been our journey to ensure that we have a transparent, clear, and honest process,” said Natalie McKinney, executive director of Whole Child Strategies, Inc.

Part of that process is reviewing interim Superintendent Williams’ contract.

It’s set to expire in August.

A special called meeting to vote on whether or not to renew it was canceled early Tuesday morning and is set to be rescheduled at a later date.

The group is asking board members to either not renew Williams’ contract, or, if they vote to renew it, remove her from the superintendent candidate pool.

“Those are two very real, very, very easy options for our children,” said McKinney. “Let’s remember this is not about the adults, this is about our kids. I cannot stress that any more.”

A week after the board loosened job requirements for superintendent candidates and the former board vice chair resigned, the group also expressed concern that questions from parents, students and community members about the district and the superintendent search won’t be brought to the forefront.

“[Vice Chair Sheleah Harris] was one of the people that was in the space and actually held a place to advocate for what the community was asking for and the questions they asked,” said community advocate LJ Abraham, one of five advocates currently suing the board after being banned from board meetings and district properties in May.

“Specifically, I think a lot of people here [are] behind the scenes and didn’t want to address things,” Abraham continued.

The district says a work session and special meeting were canceled Tuesday because the minimum number of board members needed were unable to attend.

Some were out of town for the Juneteenth holiday.

Once they’re rescheduled, we’ll let you know.

