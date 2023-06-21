Jerry Lee Lewis’ widow to host silent auction to fund The Killer’s final wish

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of Jerry Lee Lewis have an opportunity this weekend to buy some of The Killer’s most cherished possessions.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died last fall, and now his widow is pulling out all the stops to honor him with a concert and silent auction to raise money to fulfill Lewis’ final wish.

Before he passed away, Lewis handpicked a monument from the Natchez Monument Company that he wanted to be placed at his grave.

This is no ordinary monument... but Lewis was no ordinary man.

His widow, Judith, tickled the ivories on her late husband’s Baldwin piano as she gave Action News 5 a tour of her home, and an exclusive look at the many pieces of The Killer’s memorabilia up for auction this Saturday, including the baby grand.

His bar and restaurant, Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk, located on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis, will host the event.

The money raised will be used to buy a six-foot-tall monument for the rock ‘n’ roll icon’s grave in Louisiana.

“He picked out his monument,” Judith said. “And if you listen to ‘Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave,’ one of his big hits, when he finishes, he says, ‘I don’t want no headstone, I want a monument. You tell him the killer said it!’ This will be his monument.”

But this monument, she added, costs $80,000.

Despite his popularity and significant place in music history, Judith said Jerry Lee Lewis didn’t leave a fortune behind.

”When he passed away,” she said. “I just had to do it. I had to buy that monument. I sold my Beetle, my ‘71 Beetle for $10,000, and put that down on it, and that got it down to $70,000. The monument people and donations from people in Ferriday got it down to $60,000.”

Judith is auctioning off Lewis’ spectacular show jackets, his first contract with Sun Studio signed in 1957, a beautiful custom-made amethyst and diamond ring, and Big Red, Lewis’ beloved cherry red Ford F-150.

“It’s a Ford F-150 that he dreamed about,” said Judith, “and he loved driving it.”

Judith admitted it’s bittersweet parting with so many of his things, like his white leather Versace loafers and his black patent cowboy boots, both size 10.5.

There are never-before-seen photographs of Lewis taken by pal Marty Stuart, his record collection, and so many more being offered to his legion of fans, who Judith says have kept her spirits up since Lewis passed in her arms on Oct. 28 last year.

“His fans keep me going,” she said holding back tears. “I can’t wait to see them all, because a lot of times in his life, they were his family. I feel so good with them, and you would not believe the messages I get from them still every day.”

The monument will have an etching of Lewis playing the piano, and it will also have a button you can push to hear a recording of Lewis singing “Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave.”

Judith said she also wants to place an eternal flame on his gravesite.

The silent auction and concert event is 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday, June 24, at Lewis’ Honky Tonk joint on Beale Street. There will also be a concert with Lewis’ touring band reuniting for the benefit.

For more details about ticket information click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.