Heat is expected to rise by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon with a passing shower or storm between 4 and 8 PM, mainly in west TN or northeast MS. Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and mild with lows around 70. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some clouds will linger with a small shower chance again by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: It will heat up more with sunshine and highs near 90. Lows will be in the low 70s Friday night with a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND: It will be hotter Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A few storms are possible by Sunday, but especially Sunday night.

