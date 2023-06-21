First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, rogue storm chance to kick off summer season

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds will continue to be part of the story underneath the swirling upper disturbance in middle Tennessee. Those passing clouds could yield a passing shower or two, as well. Otherwise, expect another quiet day with highs in the middle 80s after a period of low clouds and patchy fog early on. We’ll stay quiet overnight as lows drop into the 60s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: In the wake of a weak backdoor front, a passing shower or two can’t be ruled out early, trending drier and quiet – as well as a bit cooler, through the day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s with a fresh north breeze filtering in behind the exiting low-pressure area. We’ll fall back into the lower to middle 60s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED RANGE: The upper low will finally get a kick toward the east to round out the week. Highs will run in the middle to upper 80s by Friday. With an advancing upper heat dome, we’ll quiet, yet toasty Saturday may yield another wave of storms dropping in by Sunday with highs in the lower 90s as we finally shift into a more typical June pattern across the Mid-South.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret formed in the eastern Atlantic Monday and is expected to trek westward toward the Caribbean over the next few days. As of now, this poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico in the short-term, but it’ll be something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days as the storms is expected to gradually strengthen. Behind it, another wave has HIGH chance for development and could become ‘Cindy’ within the next few days with a turn out to sea likely.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.