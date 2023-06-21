Covington man turns self in after allegedly strangling girlfriend, shooting at her as she ran away

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington man has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Covington police say 37-year-old Corey Brown, of Covington, allegedly strangled and assaulted his girlfriend, a mother of two young children, and then shot at her as she ran away from the house.

“I commend Mr. Brown for stepping up and doing what is right in this case,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. “This arrest will ease tensions in the South College Street area of the community in the aftermath of the incident.”

Police were dispatched to the home at the 1200 block of South College Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed Brown fire multiple gunshots at the victim while both ran from the house.

Police say Brown stopped chasing and shooting at his girlfriend and fled back into the house when he was approached by officers.

While officers were approaching the home, Brown reportedly fled through a side door.

Corey Brown (Covington Police Department)

During the search, officers ensured the safety of the victim and her children, ages three and six, who were inside the home during the alleged assault.

There were no gunshot injuries reported during the incident, however, the victim was allegedly strangled and assaulted, police say.

CPD officers and Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies immediately began working jointly to locate Brown.

CPD detectives located over 10 casings at the property and further evidence that a domestic violence disturbance had occurred inside the house.

Brown surrendered to police Tuesday morning.

The gun he allegedly used was never found.

Brown is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

“This could have been deadly! I am glad that the victim, her children, and responding officers were not injured in the incident,” said Chief Turner. “We have provided domestic violence resources for the victim and her children and will continue to assist them in recovering.”

Brown awaits arraignment in General Sessions Court by Judge William Peeler.

