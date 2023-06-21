Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Attorney wants mental evaluation for mother of Sequoia Samuels

By Jacob Gallant and Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attorney is calling for a mental evaluation for Brittney Jackson, the mother of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Jackson was in court Wednesday to discuss lowering her bond, which was initially set at $500,000. That hearing has been moved back.

Jackson and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson were arrested last Thursday after Samuels’ remains were found in a trash can near the apartment where she lived.

Jackson faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false police report in connection to her daughter’s death.

According to the account Jackson gave police, she and Hobson falsely reported Samuels missing on the morning of June 15.

Meanwhile, Hobson’s court appearance was reset to June 27.

