Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina

Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy after he was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a parental child abduction.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed 3-year-old Robert Paul Walker Jr. was abducted on or about June 14 by 46-year-old Robert Paul Walker.

Robert Paul Walker is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows, damage to the front end and North Carolina license plate KCA-3424.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping for Robert Paul Walker.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport reopens after suspicious package detected
Joshua Taylor
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder, say police
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, rogue storm chance to kick off summer season
6/21 First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, passing downpour chance Wednesday
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef says vegans are banned from his restaurant after a dispute
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef talks about banning vegans at his restaurant