AI tools to plan you next vacation

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Searches for “cheap family vacations” are spiking on Google and “TSA PreCheck” searches have hit an all-time high as lines at airports continue to lengthen.

Google Technology Expert Charity Mhende joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on travel planning, trending destinations and how AI can help people track prices and avoid crowds.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

