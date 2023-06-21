3-year-old killed after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Whitehaven on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Bridgeport Apartments, said police.

Officers say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The child did not survive the injuries.

Police say the family knows the suspect.

We are working to gather more information.

