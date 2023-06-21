Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

3-year-old killed after shooting in Whitehaven

Police
Police(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Whitehaven on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the Bridgeport Apartments, said police.

Officers say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The child did not survive the injuries.

Police say the family knows the suspect.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport reopens after suspicious package detected
Joshua Taylor
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder, say police
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

Latest News

Randall Ballard
Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM
Jaylon Hobson appear in court
Best Life
Best Life: Inspire device brings life-changing sleep
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, rogue storm chance to kick off summer season