Your First Alert to a mild start to summer and when the heat & humidity will move in

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring comes to an end on a mild and mainly dry note here in the Mid-South and this pattern will continue for the first day of Summer tomorrow. But, a more typical “summer in the Mid-South” pattern will, develop this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, highs in the mid 90s, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

