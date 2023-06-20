Your First Alert to a calmer week ahead, the beginning of summer, & a storm in the Atlantic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A much more stable pattern in place this week, but a low pressure system to our east will keep a slight chance of rain in the mix. Summer officially begins at 9:57 AM Wednesday on a mild note, but the summer heat and humidity will soon follow. Tropical Storm Bret is moving toward the Caribbean and could become a hurricane before it gets there.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon downpours along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

