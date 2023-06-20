Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to a calmer week ahead, the beginning of summer, & a storm in the Atlantic

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A much more stable pattern in place this week, but a low pressure system to our east will keep a slight chance of rain in the mix. Summer officially begins at 9:57 AM Wednesday on a mild note, but the summer heat and humidity will soon follow. Tropical Storm Bret is moving toward the Caribbean and could become a hurricane before it gets there.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon downpours along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe

Latest News

Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
Many in Hernando still without power after weekend storms
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission for Juneteenth