Vacant units set on fire in Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vacant units in the Peppertree Apartment were set on fire Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Fire Department.

One fire started in the bedroom on the second floor at 4267 Eastwind Drive apartment number 14.

Another fire started in the kitchen area on the first floor at 4284 Eastwind Drive apartment number 11.

According to MFD, the fire was intentionally set to both vacant apartments.

The total cost of building loss was $185,000.

There were no injuries reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.