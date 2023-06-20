Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Vacant units set on fire in Peppertree Apartments

Two vacant units at the Peppetree Apartments were set on fire.
Two vacant units at the Peppetree Apartments were set on fire.(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vacant units in the Peppertree Apartment were set on fire Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Fire Department.

One fire started in the bedroom on the second floor at 4267 Eastwind Drive apartment number 14.

Another fire started in the kitchen area on the first floor at 4284 Eastwind Drive apartment number 11.

According to MFD, the fire was intentionally set to both vacant apartments.

The total cost of building loss was $185,000.

There were no injuries reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Sequoia Samuels' paternal grandmother speaks
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon,...
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed

Latest News

Mother of Sequoia Samuels appeared in court following charges
Riona with her friends at Tails of Hope
Memphis dog that was set on fire finds fur-ever home with caretaker after year-long recovery
Memphis dog that was set ablaze finds forever home with caretaker after year-long recovery
Anthony Bent
Employee of JR Towing charged for assaulting customer, police say