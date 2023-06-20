Advertise with Us
Suspects in Sequoia Samuels investigation to appear in court

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two people charged in the 4-year Sequoia Samuels death are due in court on Tuesday morning.

Sequoia Samuels’ mother and her boyfriend are charged in this case.

Twenty-four-year-old Brittney Jackson, Samuels’ mother, is charged with aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false release report.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaylon Hobson is charged with filing a false police report.

Samuels was reported missing on June 15 and her remains were found in North Memphis later that night.

A heartbreaking story for those who knew Samuels and live in her neighborhood.

Sequoia’s paternal grandmother said the last time she heard her granddaughter’s voice was Mother’s Day.

She wonders how people living in the north Memphis neighborhood didn’t notice Samuels disappearance before last week.

“You say you haven’t saw her for a month. That didn’t give you a sign to call the police or to go in the house. You never visited her house? You only saw one child for a month… One child. You didn’t think that something was wrong with her,” said Tara Samuels, Sequoia’s grandmother.

Investigators have not said how long she has been dead.

“She just was a miracle baby. She wasn’t a special needs baby. She wasn’t that. Her smile would brighten up your day. She just was behind the other kids, that’s all. Her love was incomparable‚” said Tara Samuels, Sequoia’s grandmother.

