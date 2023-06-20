Suspects in Sequoia Samuels’ death appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Brittney Jackson, the mother of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaylon Hobson, stood before Criminal Court Judge Christian Johnson.

Both were arrested last Thursday after Samuels’ remains were found in a trash can near the apartment where she lived.

Jackson faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false police report in connection to her daughter’s death.

“Raise your hand. Do you solemnly swear, and confirm that this information in the affidavit is true?” Criminal Court Judge Christian Johnson asked Jackson.

According to the account Jackson gave police, she and her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, falsely reported Samuels missing on the morning of June 15.

Sequoia Samuels (Action News 5)

Departments including MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked together all day in an effort to locate Samuels before her body was found late that same night.

After she was arrested, Jackson told police that her daughter actually died weeks earlier after her boyfriend attacked her and she began unresponsive.

Due to a conflict of interest with the public defender’s office and concerns with Jackson’s finances, the court appointed private Attorney Ken Brashier to represent her.

Attorney Braisher, who knows very little of the case at this point, said he’s already seeking to get a bond reduction from $500,000 based on factors the court will consider.

“I can tell you that I think we all understand that no mother in her right mind would’ve allowed this to happen, and I got to figure out how it happened, what happened, and what the truth is,” said Attorney Braisher.

On the other hand, Hobson’s family picked attorney Craig Morton to represent the 21-year-old who is only charged with filing a false police report.

“I anticipate this case will be sent to the grand jury and additional charges will be coming forth in the next month or so,” said Attorney Morton.

Meantime, Morton will have his hands full further representing Hobson in a prior incident from May.

Hobson is accused of trespassing with prohibited weapons and drug possession.

Tuesday, the judge revoked Hobson’s bond in that case.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office is requesting his $50,000 bond in the Sequoia Samuels case be increased.

“There are there are reasons to believe that Mr. Hobson is a risk of flight and a danger to the community,” said Mulroy.

Hobson is expected to appear back in court Wednesday morning for his previous charges then again June 27 for a preliminary hearing.

As for Jackson, she is also due back in court Wednesday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.