Sunshine, some passing clouds and a stray afternoon shower

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny skies will give way to a partly cloudy sky by late afternoon. A stray shower could pop up in northeast MS or west TN, but most areas will stay hot and dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Lows will be around 70. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a passing downpour, mainly in west TN or northeast MS. Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 80s.

LATE WEEK: Some clouds will linger with a small shower chance again Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will heat more on Friday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: A little hotter Saturday may yield another wave of storms dropping in by Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the low 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

