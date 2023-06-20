Parents who enroll students under fake address for DeSoto Co. Schools can be charged criminally under new ordinance

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Parents who enroll their children into the DeSoto County School District using a fake address will soon be able to be charged criminally if they’re caught.

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Tuesday that will make out-of-county enrollment for the county school district a misdemeanor crime.

According to DeSoto County officials, the ordinance was expanded to include all county departments, like homestead exception, court clerk’s offices, land records, etc.

The ordinance will go into effect July 17.

