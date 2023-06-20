Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Parents who enroll students under fake address for DeSoto Co. Schools can be charged criminally under new ordinance

DeSoto County Schools
DeSoto County Schools(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Parents who enroll their children into the DeSoto County School District using a fake address will soon be able to be charged criminally if they’re caught.

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Tuesday that will make out-of-county enrollment for the county school district a misdemeanor crime.

According to DeSoto County officials, the ordinance was expanded to include all county departments, like homestead exception, court clerk’s offices, land records, etc.

The ordinance will go into effect July 17.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe

Latest News

Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
Many in Hernando still without power after weekend storms
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission for Juneteenth