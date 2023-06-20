Outgoing traffic stopped at Memphis International Airport to resolve potential security issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All vehicular traffic is stopped at the Memphis International Airport to resolve a potential security issue.

Memphis Airport Police is resolving the issue on Cargo Road.

Local law enforcement is also onsite. Flights at MEM are not affected at this time.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.

