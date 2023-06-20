Off-duty deputy expected to make full recovery after being shot in Lauderdale Co.

Ripley, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Father’s Day is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jereka Maclin was brutally assaulted by the estranged father of her child.

On Sunday, the father of her child, La’Rico Farmer, entered the room of Deputy Maclin and her child and shot her in the head and face twice with a gun, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Farmer then drove away and later wrecked his vehicle in Dyer County, Tennessee.

After a search, Farmer was found in a house in Trenton, Tennessee, where he took his own life.

It was discovered that Eric Claybrooks helped Farmer to escape law enforcement, allowing Farmer to go from Dyer County to Trenton County, according to deputies.

Claybrook is being held in Lauderdale County Jail and is facing multiple charges.

Deputy Maclin is a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office who is scheduled to graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday, June 23rd. Deputy Maclin is a single mother of one child and has a passion for helping the youth of Lauderdale County, and this is why she chose a career as an SRO. Deputy Maclin’s grit, strength, and will to live are second to none as she is alert and recovering at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Though her injuries are severe and her journey is far from over, she is expected to recover fully. The collaboration between departments during this time of need was unprecedented. When the call come out, agencies from across West Tennessee quickly came together to ensure that justice was brought to such a brutal and senseless crime. Sheriff Brian Kelley and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies who assisted and ask that everyone continue to pray for the family of Deputy Maclin

