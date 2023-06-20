Off-duty deputy expected to make full recovery after being shot in Lauderdale Co.
Ripley, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Father’s Day is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jereka Maclin was brutally assaulted by the estranged father of her child.
On Sunday, the father of her child, La’Rico Farmer, entered the room of Deputy Maclin and her child and shot her in the head and face twice with a gun, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Farmer then drove away and later wrecked his vehicle in Dyer County, Tennessee.
After a search, Farmer was found in a house in Trenton, Tennessee, where he took his own life.
It was discovered that Eric Claybrooks helped Farmer to escape law enforcement, allowing Farmer to go from Dyer County to Trenton County, according to deputies.
Claybrook is being held in Lauderdale County Jail and is facing multiple charges.
