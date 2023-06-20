Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Off-duty deputy expected to make full recovery after being shot in Lauderdale Co.

Deputy Jereka Maclin
Deputy Jereka Maclin(Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ripley, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Father’s Day is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jereka Maclin was brutally assaulted by the estranged father of her child.

On Sunday, the father of her child, La’Rico Farmer, entered the room of Deputy Maclin and her child and shot her in the head and face twice with a gun, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Farmer then drove away and later wrecked his vehicle in Dyer County, Tennessee.

After a search, Farmer was found in a house in Trenton, Tennessee, where he took his own life.

It was discovered that Eric Claybrooks helped Farmer to escape law enforcement, allowing Farmer to go from Dyer County to Trenton County, according to deputies.

Claybrook is being held in Lauderdale County Jail and is facing multiple charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Sequoia Samuels' paternal grandmother speaks
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon,...
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids
MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into in at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Spencer's Forecast