MPD: No citation for owner after 10-year-old attacked by neighbor’s dogs

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by his neighbor’s dogs in a South Memphis neighborhood Saturday night, according to Memphis police.

It was the owner of the dogs who called police after the attack. Police were dispatched to his home on Effie Road at 8:27 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a boy with several bite marks on his leg. Because the child was “hysterical,” police had to speak to the victim’s older brother to understand what happened.

The brother told police that the two were outside when two white pit bulls “came out of nowhere” and started to attack his 10-year-old brother.

Other witnesses told police they threw bricks at the dogs to try to get them to stop.

Officers spoke with the dogs’ owner, who said he was contacted by a neighbor earlier that night saying his dogs were out. By the time he came outside, they had attacked his 10-year-old neighbor.

The owner then put the boy in his car and drove him to a nearby fire station for treatment.

From there, the victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

An officer with Memphis Animal Services (MAS) made the scene and decided not to seize the dogs or issue a citation.

