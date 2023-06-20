Advertise with Us
MPD investigates crash in Parkway Village, shut down multiple lanes

MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a crash in Parkway Village on Tuesday morning.

Officers shut down all southbound lanes on Lamar Avenue and Clearpool Circle Road.

All northbound lanes on Winchester Road are shut down due to this crash as well.

Police advise using an alternate route until further notice.

We are working to gather more information.

